The weather did not seem to dampen the excitement for US President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Independence Day event.

Spectators were entertained by marching bands and some rather impressive gun drills.

The president paid homage to the military before introducing separate flyovers for each branch.

A fireworks display went ahead despite the rainy weather.

