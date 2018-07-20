 

WATCH: Trump, Putin lash out over summit fallout

2018-07-20 10:23

US President Donald Trump has placed the blame on the media.

"The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media," the US president tweeted on Thursday.

"I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear... proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!" he added.

