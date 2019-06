President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Washington. Trump declared Thursday that "Iran made a very big mistake" in shooting down a U.S. drone but suggested it was an accident rather than a strategic error. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Associated Press)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his high-stakes trade meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was "excellent" with negotiations now "back on track".

"We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China... I would say excellent," Trump said after the talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"We are right back on track," he said, adding both sides would be releasing official statements shortly.