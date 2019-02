Donald Trump took a swipe on Tuesday at the ongoing probe of the US president's possible connections to Russia, saying during his State of the Union address that "ridiculous partisan investigations" could slow down America's economic growth.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said during his speech.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way," he added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter