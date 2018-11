What To Read Next

1. Trump fires US attorney general Sessions

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions a day after congressional elections.

2. Midterm elections: The story of the night

The Democrats have taken control of the US House of Representatives. Here's how it happened.

3. Scores of child hostages released in Cameroon

Kidnappers have released scores of children abducted from a school in Bamenda, west Cameroon early this week. But two teachers and two children are still missing.

4. Donald Trump clashes with reporters at press conference

US President Donald Trump clashed with reporters at his post-election news conference, calling CNN's Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible" person.

5. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib become first two Muslim American women elected to US congress

Here's what you need to know about the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.