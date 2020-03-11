 

WATCH | UK cabinet meeting arrivals after health minister tests positive

2020-03-11 12:06

British MPs arrive for a cabinet meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street the morning after it was announced British health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will present the first post-Brexit budget in Parliament after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned unexpectedly last month.

The Times reported that she [Dorries] had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

READ | What does romance look like in the time of the coronavirus

She fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.

Read more on:    britain  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parliament passes reforms allowing Putin to run again

2020-03-11 11:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Taxi driver filmed assaulting woman in Pretoria, smashing her car windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Lansdowne 12:10 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Parow 12:00 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
One person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-10 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 