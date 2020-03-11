WATCH | UK cabinet meeting arrivals after health minister tests positive

British MPs arrive for a cabinet meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street the morning after it was announced British health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will present the first post-Brexit budget in Parliament after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned unexpectedly last month.

The Times reported that she [Dorries] had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.