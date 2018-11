British Prime Minister Theresa May says she is not sad about leaving the European Union even though she recognizes some Britons and some European leaders feel that way.

May said Sunday she is "full of optimism" about Britain's future outside the EU bloc, after leaders finally signed off on a Brexit deal in Brussels after months of negotiations.

"The way I look at it, actually, this is for us now to move on," she told a press conference, asserting Britain had reached a "good deal" with many benefits for Britain and its people.

She spoke after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders expressed sadness about Britain's planned departure.

May said Britain will continue to have warm, friendly relations with European countries after it leaves the EU bloc.