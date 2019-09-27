 

WATCH | US says Assad again used chemical weapons, vows action

2019-09-27 09:50
Syrians from the country's northern countryside gather during a demonstration by the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria's northwestern Idlib province demanding Ankara help stop a deadly Damascus regime offencive in Idlib. (Rami Al Sayed, AFP)

Syrians from the country's northern countryside gather during a demonstration by the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria's northwestern Idlib province demanding Ankara help stop a deadly Damascus regime offencive in Idlib. (Rami Al Sayed, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The United States vowed a response on Thursday as it said it had confirmed another chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, although there were no fatalities.

The Assad regime used chlorine on May 19 in Latakia province during its ferocious offensive to take back the last major rebel stronghold in nearby Idlib, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"The United States will not allow these attacks to go unchallenged nor will we tolerate those who choose to conceal these atrocities," Pompeo told reporters in New York, where he was taking part in the UN General Assembly.

"The United States will continue to pressure the insidious Assad regime to end the violence directed at Syrian civilians and participate in the UN-led political process," he said.

READ | Syria 'chemical attack': What we know

He later took part in a meeting on Syria with his counterparts from France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, who said in a joint statement: "The use of any chemical weapons in Syria shall not be tolerated."

Injuries

Four people were injured in the attack and, while there were no deaths, it marked the first known chemical attack in a year and raised fears of further use, said Jim Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria.

"We fear that the regime, which has very weak infantry forces, will try to use chemical weapons once again to make up for its inability to seize ground by combat power," Jeffrey told reporters.

No independent verification was available of the attack from northwestern Syria, where rights observers say that more than 1 000 people have been killed and 400 000 displaced since the government began its bombardment in April.

The US and France had both earlier aired suspicions of a chemical attack but had held off on making a formal determination, saying more research was needed.

International investigators say Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons against civilian targets in his brutal quest to win the civil war, in which more than 370 000 people have died.

Former president Barack Obama had called chemical weapons use a red line but ultimately declined military retaliation.

Drawing a contrast, US President Donald Trump ordered strikes with 59 cruise missiles in response to a sarin gas attack in April 2017 in the rebel-held Idlib town of Khan Sheikhun.

The reprisal evidently did not deter Assad, who enjoys strong support from Russia, which has vetoed UN Security Council bids to rein in Assad and deployed its military to Syria.

Read more on:    syria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US death toll from vaping-related illness hits 12

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Record number of Daily Lotto jackpot winners! 2019-09-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 