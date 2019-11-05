WATCH | US Senator Rand Paul: 'We know the name of the whistleblower'

The remote island of Flatey, off the west coast of Iceland, came first in Big 7 Travel's list of the world's top 50 islands for 2019.
Morning clouds. Mild.
US senator Rand Paul stands with President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, AP)
Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures
Send us your pictures · Send us your stories
See the pics here!
"Continued, lengthy delays and uncertainties."
These quick snacks are super tasty!
Instead of supplying energy, energy drinks actually make things worse.
Behind-the-scenes of our best interviews!
Plus, profoundly personal details in her book
Here are the M cars that will be making its way to SA in 2020.
The David Lynch special...
Northbound
Southbound
SaldanhaWorkforceR400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year
MilnertonThe Workforce GroupR11 500.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month
Cape TownRecruiTechR25 000.00 - R35 000.00 Per Month
Houses
R 2 995 000
Houses
R 11 990 000
Houses
R 3 999 000
Press Code
We subscribe to the Press Code.
E-mail Newsletters
You choose what you want
News24 on Android
Get the latest from News24 on your Android device.
Terms and Conditions
24.com Terms and Conditions - Updated April 2012
Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.