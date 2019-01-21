WATCH: US students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

Students at a Kentucky Catholic school who were involved in
a video showing them mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial
after a Washington rally could potentially face expulsion.
In a joint statement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of
Covington and Covington Catholic High School apologised and said they are
investigating and will take "appropriate action, up to and including
expulsion."
The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided
with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters,
including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.
Videos circulating online show a youth staring at and
standing extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American man
singing and playing a drum. Other students, some wearing Covington clothing and
many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and sweat shirts,
surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.
'I didn't provoke'
Meanwhile, the student says he did nothing to provoke the
man in the videotaped confrontation and was only trying to calm the situation.
The student identified himself in an email statement on Sunday
evening as junior Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School in a northern
Kentucky suburb of Cincinnati. An official working with the family confirmed
Sandmann's identity, speaking on condition of anonymity because the source
didn't want to distract from the statement.
Videos posted of the confrontation drew wide criticism on
social media. "I am being called every name in the book, including a
racist, and I will not stand for this mob-like character assassination of my
family's name," wrote Sandmann, who added that he and his parents have
received death threats since video of Friday's confrontation emerged.
Both Sandmann and Phillips say they were trying to defuse
tensions that were rising among three groups on a day Washington hosted both
the March for Life and the Indigenous Peoples March. But video of Sandmann
standing very close to Phillips, staring and at times smiling at him as
Phillips sang and played a drum, gave many who watched it a different
impression. Other students appeared to be laughing at the drummer; and at least
one could be seen on video doing a tomahawk chop.
The duelling accounts emerged on Sunday as the nation picked
apart footage from dozens of cellphones that recorded the incident on Friday in
Washington amid an increasingly divided political climate fuelled by a partial
government shutdown over immigration policy.
Phillips had approached Sandmann, but well before that, both
his group and Sandmann's, which had taken part in the anti-abortion rally, were
confronted by a third group that appeared to be affiliated with the Black
Hebrew Israelite movement.
Insults
Videos show members of the religious group yelling
disparaging and profane insults at the students, who taunt them in return.
Video also shows the Native Americans being insulted by the small religious
group.
Sandmann wrote that the students were called "racists,"
''bigots," ''white crackers" and "incest kids" by the third
group. He said a teacher chaperone gave the students permission to begin their
school chants "to counter the hateful things that were being shouted at
our group."
One of those chants, however, is what led Phillips and
Marcus Frejo, a member of the Pawnee and Seminole tribes, to approach the
youths.
It was a haka — a war dance of New Zealand's indigenous
Maori culture, made famous by the country's national rugby team. Frejo, who is
also known as Chief Quese Imc, told the AP in a phone interview that he felt
the students were mocking the dance.
Phillips, an activist described by the Indian Country Today
website as an Omaha elder and Vietnam War veteran, said in an interview with
The Associated Press that he was trying to keep peace between the high school
students and the religious group.
He said he heard people chanting "Build that wall"
or yelling, "Go back to the reservation." At one point, he said, he
sought to ascend to the Lincoln statue and "pray for our country."
Some students backed off, but one student wouldn't let him move, he added.
"They were making remarks to each other ... (such as)
'In my state those Indians are nothing but a bunch of drunks.' How do I report
that?" Phillips said. "These young people were just roughshodding
through our space, like what's been going on for 500 years here — just walking
through our territories, feeling like 'this is ours.'"
Not intentionally making faces
Sandmann said he heard no student chant anything beyond
school spirit chants, and that he hadn't even been aware of the Native American
group until Phillips approached him.
"The protester everyone has seen in the video began
playing his drum as he waded into the crowd, which parted for him. I did not
see anyone try to block his path," Sandmann wrote. "He locked eyes
with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face. He played his drum
the entire time he was in my face."
Sandmann said one of the Native American protesters yelled
at them that they "stole our land" and they should "go back to
Europe," but that he never spoke to or interacted with Phillips. "To
be honest, I was startled and confused as to why he had approached me."
He wrote that he "believed that by remaining motionless
and calm, I was helping defuse the situation."
"I said a silent prayer that the situation would not
get out of hand," he wrote. He said the incident ended when the buses
arrived and his teacher told him it was time to leave.
Though many commenting on the internet were taken back by Sandmann
staring at Philipps, the teen said he was "not intentionally making faces
at the protester. I did smile at one point because I wanted him to know that I
was not going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger
confrontation." He said he had never encountered any kind of public
protest before.
Sandmann said he has provided a copy of his statement to the
diocese and said: "I stand ready and willing to cooperate with any
investigation they are conducting." A spokesperson for the diocese did not
return an email on Sunday night.
Covington Catholic High School was quiet on Sunday as the
area remained snow-covered with temperatures in the teens. The all-male school,
which has more than 580 students, appeared deserted with an empty police car
parked in front of the building.