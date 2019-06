A rusty gun believed to have been used by the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh to kill himself was sold for $182 000 at a Paris auction on Wednesday - nearly three times the estimate.



A private collector bought the gun, billed as the "the most famous weapon in the history of art", with a telephone bid, Art Auction told AFP.

Discovered by a farmer in 1965 in a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris where the troubled Dutch painter spent the last few months of his life, the gun had previously been exhibited at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.