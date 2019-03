Venezuela blackout plunges Caracas into darkness

The streets of Caracas are plunged into darkness as Venezuela suffers a new massive blackout, two weeks after a similar outage caused deaths and chaos.

Bodies of Bangladeshis killed in NZ mosque attack arrive home

The bodies of two Bangladeshis killed in the Christchurch mosques shooting earlier this month have been returned home to their grieving families.

Ukraine's ultra-right more visible before election

As Ukraine’s presidential election draws near, its ultranationalist groups are becoming increasingly visible, posing a dilemma for the West. While they have not united behind a single presidential candidate, they have gained growing clout.

Australia, Holland, Russia start talks over downed MH17

Foreign Minister Marise Payne alongside Dutch counterpart Stef Blok confirms Australia and the Netherlands have begun three-way talks with Russia over the ongoing criminal investigation into the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17

Recent suicides haunt survivors of mass shootings

Tragedies like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and Sandy Hook Elementary school massacres eventually fade from view, blunted by other mass shootings and the passage of time. But for some survivors, the pain can lead to suicide