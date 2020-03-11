 

WATCH | Volunteers in London offered money to be infected with coronavirus - here's why

2020-03-11 18:10

The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in London is seeking two dozen volunteers to inject themselves with coronavirus.

Their intention is to help a company called hVIVO find a vaccine for the disease that has killed almost 4 000 people worldwide so far. According to 'The New York Post,' participants will be given a pair of weaker strains of the virus, potentially causing mild respiratory problems.

This comes as British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Six people with the virus have died in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

