 

WATCH | 'We must not let fear stop us': Young women share stories of activism

2019-12-11 14:14

Six activists with diverse causes united together in an, at times emotional, youth summit at the United Nations in Geneva.

From indigenous rights to forced child marriage and sexual slavery, their causes and stories spoke of the worst humanitarian crises.

Youth is the theme of this year’s International Human Rights day; to mark the occasion, the UN hosted many people would say the focus on the next generation does not come undeservedly.

Activism has never been as “young and dynamic” as it is today, said Tatiana Valovaya the director of the UN office in Geneva. She said the young female activists present at the summit were examples for their generations.

