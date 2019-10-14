WATCH | What is the Queen's Speech and what happens if MPs reject it?

"The Queen's Speech opens each new session of parliament. It is an opportunity for the government to say what it plans to do during that [parliamentary] session," says Maddy Thimont-Jack, a senior researcher at the Institute for Government.

Queen Elizabeth II is not allowed to set foot into the House of Commons so the Queen will have to go to House of Lords due to historical reasons where parliament asserted itself over the Monarch. The Queen's representative will initially have the Commons door slammed in their face.

The Queen will deliver her speech and it will kick of a debate over various aspects of the speech. But if the government does not win a vote on the Queen's Speech, the government will then call an election.

"We could end up in a very strange scenario where the government can't pass its Queen's Speech but still can't get the numbers for a general election. This has never really happened before and it's unclear what will happen next," says Thimont-Jack.