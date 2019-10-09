WATCH | White House rules out cooperation in Trump impeachment probe

Washington – A defiant White House declared war on Tuesday
against the impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump, blasting
the process as partisan, illegitimate and unconstitutional and saying neither
the president nor his administration will cooperate.
In a fiery letter, the White House threw down the
gauntlet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairpersons of three
congressional panels leading the inquiry, challenging them to proceed with
their effort to oust Trump despite zero future cooperation.
"Put simply, you seek to overturn the results
of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the president they have
freely chosen," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in an eight-page
letter.
"Your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional
foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process
protections," he said of the probe, which is weighing whether Trump abused
his office by seeking a corruption probe in Ukraine of his rival Joe Biden.
"President Trump cannot permit his
administration to participate in this partisan inquiry under these
circumstances."
Pelosi fired back, terming the letter
"manifestly wrong" and describing it as "another unlawful
attempt to hide the facts".
"Mr President, you are not above the law. You
will be held accountable," she said, warning that "continued efforts
to hide the truth of the president's abuse of power from the American people
will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction."
The standoff set Washington on a path toward a
constitutional crisis and into unknown territory, with the potential for a
court showdown just as the nation gears up for the 2020 election.
The White House's chief objection was the fact the
House of Representatives had not held a formal vote to launch the inquiry.
Democrats say it is not needed because the
impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence
for an indictment.
Only afterward would the Democrats call a vote. If
a majority of House members back impeachment, the matter shifts to a trial in
the Senate, currently controlled by Republicans.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell expressed
support for Trump's strategy, tweeting that the House had failed "to
follow the same basic procedures that it has followed for every other President
in our history".
The White House letter capped a day of explosive
developments that included Trump barring a key witness, ambassador to the
European Union Gordon Sondland, from speaking to Congress – calling it a
"totally compromised kangaroo court".
In response, Democrats slapped Sondland with a
subpoena that "compels" him to appear on October 16.
'Stonewalling Congress'
Pelosi formally launched the impeachment inquiry
last month after revelations Trump pressured Ukraine's President Volodymyr
Zelensky in a July 25 phone call.
Biden, the former vice president who is seeking the
2020 Democratic nomination, joined the chorus of condemnation, tweeting that
Trump "must stop stonewalling Congress".
Sondland, a major donor to Trump's 2016 presidential
campaign, was one of a handful of US diplomats on a text message chain between
July and September that goes to the heart of the investigation.
The messages involving Trump's personal lawyer Rudy
Giuliani show them coordinating to pressure Kiev into investigating Biden, as
Ukraine sought US military aid and access.
House Intelligence Committee chairperson Adam
Schiff said investigators have learnt that Sondland has text messages or emails
on a personal device that are "deeply relevant" to the probe, but that
State is withholding them.
'Evidence of obstruction'
"The failure to produce this witness, the
failure to produce these documents" was "additional strong evidence
of obstruction," Schiff told reporters.
Lawmakers have an opportunity on Friday to hear
from another key witness in the Ukraine scandal: former US ambassador to Kiev
Marie Yovanovitch, who is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence
Committee.
US media has reported that Trump removed her from
her post because she opposed his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden.
It was unclear whether Trump will block
Yovanovitch's testimony.
Following the White House's letter, members of the
Trump administration will not be authorised to testify in Congress and will
ignore subpoenas, a senior administration official told reporters.
He insisted that the White House was
"definitely avoiding saying there's no way we'd ever cooperate," but
he declined to discuss "hypothetical situations" in which a change
might come.