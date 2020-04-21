WATCH | WHO rebuffs claims Covid-19 was produced in a lab

The World Health Organisation has rebuffed theories that the Covid-19 virus was produced, or manipulated, in a laboratory.

The WHO says the virus likely spread from animals to humans, but is unsure at this stage exactly how that jump happened. It is believed that the virus originated in bats, and there was likely an intermediary host between bats and humans.

US President Donald Trump previously announced his government was trying to find out whether the virus was made in a lab in Wuhan, China, where the first outbreak happened.