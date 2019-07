Two people were arrested and charged with destruction of property caused by gross negligence.

Alex Javier Arias, 23, and Jorge Arias, 22, are in custody.

Air tankers and helicopters assisted firefighters in containing the wildfire.

#JasperFire impacting areas north of Sun Valley to Eagle Canyon Road, west side of Pyramid Highway. We are asking citizens to not pull over to watch. Please stay out of the way for first responders. @blmnv @SparksFireDept @cityofsparks @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/ubde76RDSK — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) 13 July 2019

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter