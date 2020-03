The demand for bidets has shot up in the US, as toilet paper sells out due to panic buying.

Panic buying of basic household items have seen stock-outs of food, canned goods and toilet paper, as people gear up for possible mass shutdowns to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

One toilet attachment seller reported a 10-time increase in sales since panic buying began in the last few weeks.