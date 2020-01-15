WATCH | With Brexit nigh, here are latest figures behind UK's anticipated 'divorce'

The United Kingdom now has one foot out of the European Union's door after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill was endorsed by the House of Commons on Thursday.

The UK constituent nation voted by 62-38 percent to remain in the EU, and then voted the pro-independence and European-minded Scottish National Party (SNP) into 48 out of 59 Scottish seats in December's election - but the British premier continues to reject SNP calls for a second poll on Scottish statehood.

The Brexit deal includes a transition period in which ties remain unchanged in practice until December 31, 2020, to provide continuity until a new economic partnership can be agreed.