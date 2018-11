Going to the toilet to pee could result in building materials for a new home if South African researchers who made the world's first bio-brick from "liquid gold" have their way, the brick's pioneer said on Friday.

One brick need about 20 litres of urine.

The ideo of using urine to make bricks has previously been tested in the US, using synthetic solution. But this is the first-ever bricks created using human urine.

A team under the leadership of Dr Dyllon Randall from the University of Cape Town is looking into this concept which they home will materialise in the next few decades.

