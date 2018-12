For the first time, Yemen will need more aid than Syria in 2019.

Millions of people in Yemen are living in extreme poverty are at risk of starvation and lack access to safe water and sanitation.

Since the war in Yemen began, n estimated 85 000 children under the age of five have starved to death, nearly 4 million Yemenis have been forced out of their homes, and more than 57 000 people have been killed.