WATCH | 'You infectious rat' - Spain's medics receiving threats

Staff at some of Spain's hospitals are getting death threats and facing harassment from people living in properties near hospitals, who fear medical staff will spread the deadly virus.

One doctor reported finding her car vandalised, with the words "infectious rat" written on it.

Medical staff say they find notes with threatening messages on hospital doors.

Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries for Covid-19, and has recorded more than 20 000 deaths. The spread has, however, been seen to be slowing down.