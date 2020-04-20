 

WATCH | 'You infectious rat' - Spain's medics receiving threats

2020-04-20 22:30
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Staff at some of Spain's hospitals are getting death threats and facing harassment from people living in properties near hospitals, who fear medical staff will spread the deadly virus. 

One doctor reported finding her car vandalised, with the words "infectious rat" written on it.

Medical staff say they find notes with threatening messages on hospital doors. 

Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries for Covid-19, and has recorded more than 20 000 deaths. The spread has, however, been seen to be slowing down. 

Read more on:    spain  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16 509: Ministry

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mitchells Plain family uses 3D printers to make free masks for the elderly
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 