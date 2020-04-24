'We don't know how we will cope' - Coronavirus imperils Ramadaan meals, assistance in Gaza

Gaza
City, Palestinian Territories – The Muslim holy month of Ramadaan is a time for
giving, with mosques and charities feeding thousands, but the novel coronavirus
has left many in the Gaza Strip wondering how they will manage this year.
"The markets and mosques are
closed. The good people who give us money or aid each Ramadaan are facing a
tough situation," said 47-year-old Palestinian Salah Jibril, who is
unemployed.
He and his wife live with their
six children in a cramped two-bedroom flat on the outskirts of Gaza City. He
said his family normally counted on using the assistance they received during
Ramadaan to help them throughout the rest of the year.
"This
is the hardest Ramadaan we have faced. We don't know how we will cope," he
added.
So far, there have been 17
officially declared cases of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, an enclave of
roughly two million people.
That's partly due to rapid
measures taken by the local government, run by Islamist group Hamas, which has
announced all mosques will remain closed throughout the holy month. Large
public prayer gatherings will be banned, with people told to stay at home.
Gaza's
population is almost exclusively Muslim.
During Ramadaan, the faithful
refrain from consuming food and even water during the day, breaking their fast
at sunset with family and in large groups.
'It isn't enough'
Mosques and other charitable
organisations feed thousands of poor people during the month, while individuals
often give large sums of money to help the impoverished – a donation known as "zakat".
But this year in the strip, large
public meals are banned and no concrete announcements have been made about
alternate arrangements.
Donations are expected to be down
due to the global economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hamas announced this week it was
giving $100 to 5 000 poor families in the strip ahead of Ramadaan. Jibril's was
not among them.
He receives around 1 800 shekels
($500) every four months from the local ministry of social affairs.
"It isn't enough to pay the
electricity, water and gas bills, as well as the food and drinks, and medicine
for when the kids are sick," he said.
The family has no detergents or
sterilisers. A small bar of soap on a broken sink is all they have to keep
their home clean.
Umm Mohammed, Jibril's wife, said
she couldn't remember when they last had enough money to buy meat. "Corona[virus]
is worse than a war," she said.
'We want our children to feel the atmosphere'
Around 80% of the strip's
residents rely on aid, according to the United Nations.
Fifty-year-old father of seven
Abdullah al-Omreen used to earn a meagre living selling fruit and vegetables in
central Gaza, but is now unemployed.
During Ramadaan, "we receive
alms from the rich and they also provide us meals daily. But this year the
whole situation is different," he said. "It will be difficult for
everyone. I am afraid no one will give us anything."
The coronavirus crisis has
increased calls for Israel to lift its crippling, almost 13-year-long blockade
of the enclave that it insists is necessary to isolate Hamas.
The Islamist group has fought
three wars with Israel since 2008.
The mood might be dampened, but
many Gazans are still getting into the Ramadaan spirit, putting up decorations
on the front of their homes.
"Despite the difficult
economic situation due to the coronavirus, we decorate our homes with Ramadaan
lanterns," said Moeen Abbas, owner of an ice cream shop.
"We want our children to
feel the atmosphere of the holy month."
