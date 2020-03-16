 

'We will retaliate against any attack' - US warns Iraq

2020-03-16 17:00
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Chris J Ratcliffe)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq on Monday that the US would retaliate "as necessary" against any new assaults on Americans after a series of deadly rocket attacks on a military base in Iraq.

Pompeo said in a phone call on Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi the US "will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives" and that the Iraqi government "must defend coalition personnel" against jihadist attacks, according to a statement issued Monday by the US State Department.

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, according to Iraqi and US security sources, wounding three members of the US-led coalition.

