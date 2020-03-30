'We will walk our way' - North Korea slams US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Seoul
– North Korea on Monday warned it could cut off dialogue with the United States
and slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for urging the international
community to maintain sanctions on its regime.
Pompeo last week told nations to
"stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure" over
the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes while calling on the
nuclear-armed state to return to talks.
A string of weapons drills by
Pyongyang has come during a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the
United States and despite recent overtures from Washington offering help to
contain the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
In a statement released by the
North's official Korean Central News Agency, an unnamed official in charge of
negotiations with the US called Pompeo's remarks "ludicrous".
"Listening to Pompeo's
ludicrous language made us give up on any hopes for dialogue," the
official said, adding: "We will walk our way."
Criticism
The American diplomat had
"unleashed insult at a country with which his president was willing to
forge a good relationship", the official continued, referring to Donald
Trump's letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressing an intent to
cooperate in anti-epidemic efforts.
"It is puzzling who the real
commander in chief is in the US," the official said.
The criticism came after the
North said it had successfully tested "super-large multiple rocket
launchers" on Sunday.
Analysts say the North continues
to refine its weapons capabilities more than a year after a summit between Kim
and Trump broke down in Vietnam.
Negotiations have since been
deadlocked over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up
in return.
North Korea is under multiple
sets of sanctions from the United Nations, United States and others over its
banned weapons programmes.