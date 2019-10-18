White House acknowledges Ukraine deal | Turkey pauses Syria war: WATCH the top world news videos for today

White House acknowledges strings attached for Ukraine aid

A top White House official on Thursday acknowledged that US President Donald Trump held back military aid for Ukraine earlier this year in part to pressure Kiev to look into allegations about the 2016 US presidential election.

Turkey agrees with U.S. to pause Syria assault

Turkey agreed on Thursday to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by the Trump administration and cast by Turkey as a complete victory.

Schiff: Things have gone from bad to much worse

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says that "things have just gone from very, very bad to much, much worse" with the White House's acknowledgment that it held up military aid to Ukraine.

Fiery clashes plunge Lebanon into crisis

Demonstrators and police clashed in Lebanon into the early hours of Friday as thousands of people rallied against the government's handling of an economic crisis, in one of the biggest protests the country has seen in years.

California launches earthquake early warning app

California is launching MyShake, a mobile app that will send out earthquake early warning alerts. Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials announced the system on Thursday, the 30th anniversary of the of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake.