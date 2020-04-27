 

White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against 'enemy' journalists

2020-04-27 20:43
Donald Trump, President Of the United States of America during a briefing.

Donald Trump, President Of the United States of America during a briefing. (Tom Brenner, Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The White House abruptly canceled Monday's daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump railed against "enemy" journalists and officials signaled a new public relations strategy.

This would be the third consecutive day without a briefing, an event which has been a fixture for weeks, but became a public relations disaster for the president last Thursday when he suggested people could inject disinfectants to fight the virus.

The White House had scheduled a briefing for late afternoon, then issued an update saying it was canceled. Over the weekend, none was scheduled and on Friday the president left without taking questions.

Trump has been ridiculed around the world for Thursday's disinfectant comment, which he later claimed was meant to be sarcasm aimed at journalists, although he was clearly talking directly to his medical advisors.

He has also been incensed the last few days by unflattering newspaper reports about his work habits and use of the sometimes two-hour briefings to praise himself, while battering rivals.

On Monday, he kept up an anti-media tweet storm begun over the weekend, writing: "FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

"There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!" Trump also wrote.

Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House press secretary, indicated that a new strategy would be rolled out, emphasizing Trump's business background and his focus on reopening the US economy, which is in a deep hole due to measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We're going forward. Today we're not tracking a briefing. There'll be a press avail later this afternoon with CEOs the president's meeting with," she told Fox News, referring to a session Trump will host with businesses involved in the fight against the pandemic.

"We're looking at different ways to showcase this president leading," she said.

McEnany insisted that the briefings would be back this week, but suggested a new look "to showcase (to) the American people the great entrepreneurship of this president."

"Absolutely, the president will be present. I'm not going to get ahead of what the briefings will look like this week. They may have a different look," she said.

Read more on:    media briefing  |  trump  |  donald  |  white house  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

International Covid-19 update: More than 206 000 dead worldwide, British PM back to work

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Making the most of lockdown: Fun with four-legged companions
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 