 

White House goes on attack over Shulkin's claim he was fired

2018-04-02 10:36
US President Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan, AFP)

US President Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan, AFP)

Washington — The White House is hitting back at former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for claiming that he was fired from his job and that he was only informed about it shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted about his replacement.

The Trump administration says he left his job willingly amid a bruising ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency.

The semantics of whether Shulkin resigned or was fired could be relevant to Trump's ability to name an acting secretary to temporarily fill his place.

On Sunday, chagrined by Shulkin's public statements blaming his ouster on unfair "political forces" in the Trump administration, the White House circulated a "talking points" memo to some veterans groups in a bid to discredit him.

Shulkin maintains that he never submitted a resignation letter.


