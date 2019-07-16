 

White House moves to block asylum for migrants crossing Mexico

2019-07-16 14:30
US Customs and Border Protection agents check documents of a small group of migrants, who crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez, Mexico in El Paso, Texas. (Paul Ratje, AFP)

US Customs and Border Protection agents check documents of a small group of migrants, who crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez, Mexico in El Paso, Texas. (Paul Ratje, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Trump administration moved on Monday to declare ineligible for asylum most migrants who cross the US southern border after passing through Mexico.

A new rule redefining asylum eligibility - to take effect on Tuesday - is the latest attempt to stem the flow of undocumented migrants into the country, and comes with the White House frustrated at Congress's failure to toughen immigration laws.

Cracking down on migration has been a signature policy of US President Donald Trump.

"The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border," Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement.

"This rule will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system to obtain entry to the United States," Barr added.

Central American migrants targeted

The White House's new rule targets the recent stream of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Central America and other countries who have tried to cross into the United States from Mexico and request asylum.

These requests - increasingly made by families saying they have fled endemic violence and poverty in their countries - allow the applicants to remain in the United States and to move around freely while their cases are adjudicated, which can take two years.

Many disappear into the country and never appear in court for their hearings, immigration officials say.

The new rule declares ineligible for asylum any migrants who enter the United States from the southern border and who have not asked for asylum protection in any of the countries they crossed to get to the United States.

The rule includes exceptions for people who can demonstrate they are victims of torture or persecution.

But it was not clear whether the White House expects the migrants to seek asylum in the countries they first travel to - Guatemala and Mexico mainly - or simply apply for asylum in the United States while waiting in those countries.

Legal challenge expected

The rule could quickly run into legal challenges that have repeatedly stymied the White House's efforts to slow the number of migrants entering the country without documentation.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced that it was preparing to sue to block the new rule.

"The Trump administration is trying to unilaterally reverse our country's legal and moral commitment to protect those fleeing danger. This new rule is patently unlawful and we will sue swiftly," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, called the new asylum rule "xenophobic" and "racist".

"It is unlawful and must be stopped by the courts. We need immigration policies that affirm the American values that the president is all too eager to trample on," said Thompson.

Migrant numbers hit 13-year high

The number of border-crossers detained by the US Border Patrol surged to a 13-year high of more than 144 000 in May before easing to 104 000 in June - still up 142% from a year earlier.

Most are families from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The large numbers of migrants has overwhelmed the capacity of US officials to house and care for them, with many, including children, being held in squalid conditions for weeks as they await processing.

Turmoil in Mexico, Guatemala

The US asylum policy has sparked political turmoil in both Mexico and Guatemala.

Neither wants to accept responsibility for transiting migrants or those rejected by the United States.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his country would not become a dumping ground for asylum seekers.

"Mexico does not agree with measures that limit asylum or refuge for those that fear for their lives in their country of origin," said Ebrard.

On Sunday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales cancelled a planned trip to Washington to discuss and possibly seal a deal making Guatemala a "safe third country" for asylum requests, after the idea was blocked by the country's constitutional court.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  mexico  |  migrants
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US congresswomen targeted by Trump: 'We will not be silenced'

2019-07-16 11:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 