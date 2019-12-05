White House says Democrats should be 'ashamed' over Trump's impeachment

The White House said on Thursday that Democrats should be "ashamed" after their leader in the lower house of Congress pulled the trigger on impeaching US President Donald Trump.

"Democrats should be ashamed," Trump's chief spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Echoing the president's earlier comments, Grisham said that once the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives votes on impeachment, Trump looks forward to "a fair trial in the Senate", where his Republican party holds power.

AFP earlier reported that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday told congressional leaders to draw up articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, saying his abuse of power for political benefit "leaves us no choice but to act".

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," the top congressional Democrat said in a short, somber televised statement, referring to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.

Trump "has engaged in abuse of power, undermined our national security and jeopardised the integrity of our elections", she said, adding that "the president leaves us no choice but to act".





