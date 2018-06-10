 

White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

2018-06-10 17:52
President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Quebec City - Bashing the leader of one of America's venerable allies, the White House escalated its trade tirade and leveled more withering and unprecedented criticism Sunday against Canada's prime minister, branding Justin Trudeau a back-stabber unworthy of President Donald Trump's time.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview nationally broadcast in the US.

The verbal volleys by Navarro and Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, picked up where Trump left off on Saturday evening with a series of tweets from Air Force One en route to Singapore for his nuclear summit on Tuesday with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Just as the Trudeau-hosted Group of Seven meeting of the world's leading industrialised nations had seemed to weather Trump's threats of a trade war, the president backed out of the group's joint statement that Trudeau said all the leaders had come together to sign. Trump called Trudeau "dishonest & weak" after Trudeau said at a news conference that Canada would retaliate for new US tariffs.

Trudeau didn't respond to questions about Trump when the prime minister arrived at a Quebec City hotel on Sunday for meetings with other world leaders. A Trudeau spokesman, Cameron Ahmad, said on Saturday night that Trudeau "said nothing he hasn't said before — both in public and in private conversations" with Trump.

And Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, jabbed on Trump on Twitter: "Big tough guy once he's back on his airplane. Can't do it in person. ... He's a pathetic little man-child."

READ: Trump, Kim arrive in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit

Trudeau said he had reiterated to Trump, who left the G-7 meeting before it ended, that tariffs would harm industries and workers on both sides of the US-Canada border. Trudeau told reporters that imposing retaliatory measures "is not something I relish doing" but that he wouldn't hesitate to do so because "I will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests."

Navarro, the Trump trade adviser, said his harsh assessment of what "bad faith" Trudeau did with "that stunt press conference" on Saturday "comes right from Air Force One."

He said Trump "did the courtesy to Justin Trudeau to travel up to Quebec for that summit. He had other things, bigger things, on his plate in Singapore. ... He did him a favor and he was even willing to sign that socialist communique. And what did Trudeau do as soon as the plane took off from Canadian airspace? Trudeau stuck our president in the back. That will not stand."

Kudlow, in a separate TV appearance, said Trudeau was "polarising" and "really kind of stabbed us in the back." The Canadian leader pulled a "sophomoric political stunt for domestic consumption," Kudlow said, that amounted to "a betrayal."

"Don't blame Trump. It was Trudeau who started blasting Trump after he left, after the deals had been made."

Trudeau had said Canadians "are polite, we're reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around." He described all seven leaders coming together to sign the joint declaration despite having "some strong, firm conversations on trade, and specifically on American tariffs."

In the air by then, Trump tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!"

He followed up by tweeting: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

Before leaving for Singapore, Trump had delivered a stark warning to America's trading partners not to counter his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The G-7 also includes Britain, Italy, France, Germany and Japan.

"If they retaliate, they're making a mistake," Trump said.

Trump insisted relationships with allies were a "10" just before he left the summit.

At a rare solo news conference before heading to Asia, Trump said he pressed for the G-7 countries to eliminate all tariffs, trade barriers and subsidies in their trading practices. He reiterated his longstanding view that the US has been taken advantage of in global trade, adding, "We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing, and that ends."

Navarro appeared on "Fox News Sunday" and Kudlow was on CNN's "State of the Union."


Read more on:    donald trump

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Assad says West is fueling Syria war, hoping to topple him

2018-06-10 17:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:58 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:49 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 