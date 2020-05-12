White House staff wear masks | UK school decision slammed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump requires White House staff to wear face masks

US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed coronavirus testing efforts as the best in the world, but abruptly ended his Rose Garden news conference when grilled over why testing is a "competition" when people are still dying.

UK government decision to open schools 'premature and reckless', says head of teachers' union

The general secretary of the NASUWT, Patrick Roach, says he has not seen a shred of evidence to suggest schools should reopen on June 1 and the Government's decision to do so is premature and reckless.

Pandemic fuels demand for robots to work in stores

As the pandemic makes human interactions more dangerous, retailers are turning to robots to perform essential tasks in their stores to cut costs and reduce the spread of coronavirus. But growing automation threatens jobs as unemployment soars.

ICE cracks down on coronavirus fraud

US law enforcement officials say they have just "scratched the surface" of a surge in fraudulent activity tied to the coronavirus pandemic. A new nationwide crackdown has already resulted in more than 370 cases and 11 arrests.

South Korean nurse takes on Covid-19

They are among the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic: Hong Yeon-hee, a 32 year old nurse in Daegu, South Korea, has spent months away from her 4-year-old daughter while treating patients inside the country's coronavirus epicentre.



