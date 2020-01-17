Who is Parnas, says Trump | US Chief Justice steps into impeachment fray: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump denies knowing Parnas as impeachment begins

US President Donald Trump denies knowing a close associate of his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is publicly claiming Trump was directly involved in the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

While his job will be ceremonial in nature, US Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he may be called to weigh in on some key disagreements between Democrats and Republicans.

Sadiq Khan warns against 'anti-London' agenda

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says sentiment against the capital will harm growth. Khan told the London Government Dinner guests that government plans to re-balance spending away from London risked damaging "growth and jobs everywhere else in the country".

Second person dies from mystery virus in China

A second person has died in China from a mystery virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials say.

Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of Virginia gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on Monday which is expected to draw thousands.