In this undated handout photograph released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA, a thermographic camera screens the head of a man at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's advisory to screen passengers arriving in India from China and Hong Kong in different airports regarding the novel coronavirus (nCoV) issue. (AFP)

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said there was a "realistic chance" of stopping a deadly virus originating from China that has killed more than 1 000 people.

"If we invest now... we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.