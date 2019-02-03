 

Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors - court papers

2019-02-03 10:18

Newly unsealed documents about notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman contain claims by witnesses that he had sex with minors he called "vitamins", a disturbing allegation coming just as a jury is about to start deliberating in his US drug-trafficking case.

According to papers made public late on Friday, a key government co-operator told authorities Guzman had him drug girls as young as 13 before Guzman had sex with them at one of his Mexican hideouts in the late 2000s.

READ Witness: El Chapo told me to give $100 000 to general

On Saturday, one of Guzman's lawyers called the accusations "extremely salacious" and questioned the timing of the government filing.

Guzman "denies the allegations, which lack any corroboration and were deemed too prejudicial and unreliable to be admitted at trial," attorney Eduardo Balarezo said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that the material was publicly released just prior to the jury beginning deliberations."

Drug-smuggling empire

The jury is set to begin deliberations on Monday after a nearly three-month trial on charges that as the head of the Sinaloa cartel, Guzman oversaw a drug-smuggling empire that flooded the US market with at least 200 tons of cocaine and made $14bn off of it.

The defence says co-operating witnesses have made Guzman a scapegoat for their own crimes.

The unsealing of the documents came at the request of The New York Times and Vice News.

US District Judge Brian Cogan had ordered prosecutors to review the material - originally sealed because it was deemed unrelated to the drug charges - and make portions of it public within four days after the government rested its case against Guzman.

One document says Colombian drug trafficker Alex Cifuentes, while living with Guzman around 2007, told investigators someone known as Comadre Maria would offer photos of young girls to Guzman.

For $5 000, the one of Guzman's choice would be sent to a secluded Sinaloa ranch, Cifuentes said, according to the papers.

Guzman directed Cifuentes to put a "powdery substance" into the girls' drinks before sex, said Cifuentes.

Guzman "called the youngest of the girls his 'vitamins' because he believed that sexual activity with young girls gave him 'life'," he added.

Cifuentes also admitted having sex with minors but without drugging them. The document says other co-operating witnesses have backed up the claims about Guzman's interactions with underage girls.

The co-operator told the government that he saw Guzman "consulting with a witch doctor from whom he obtained sake oils", the papers said.

The documents also describe an interview with Guzman conducted by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1998 at a Mexican prison from which Guzman escaped two years later.

They say he allegedly asked if he could avoid extradition to the US if he provided information to the DEA about the drug-running operations of rival cartels.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    el chapo  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The US and Russia are throwing out a 31-year-old Cold War nuclear truce because neither trusts the other

2019-02-03 09:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: "He didn't die in vain" - Father of Höerskool Driehoek victim finds solace
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 11:27 AM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 10:45 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 