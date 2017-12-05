 

Woman accused of abandoning disabled husband who died

2017-12-05 05:32
Stillwater - A woman living in the American state of Oklahoma is accused of abandoning her diabetic and nearly blind husband, leaving him to die and his body to lay undiscovered for months.

The woman was arrested in Sayre a few days ago. Court records don't show that formal charges have been filed.

Payne County Sheriff's Investigator Rockford Brown said that the man's body showed no obvious sign of foul play and that an autopsy will determine if he died due to neglect. Two dogs were also found dead in the home.

Brown says the man was diabetic, blind and unable to get food or water that was not inside the home. He has sent the prosecutor complaints of caretaker neglect, financial exploitation and animal cruelty.

Sayre is about 210km west of Oklahoma City.

