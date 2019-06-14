 

Woman escapes after being held captive for 22 years by boyfriend

2019-06-14 14:43

Magazine Features

House where woman was held captive. (Photo: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

House where woman was held captive. (Photo: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping his girlfriend and holding her captive for 22 years.

The 42-year-old victim, whose identity is being protected by authorities, was just 19 when she was taken hostage and chained to a bed in her boyfriend’s home in Rosario, Argentina, according to local media.

She managed to break free when the suspect, Oscar R, felt sick and rushed to the bathroom, leaving the front door unlocked.

The woman grabbed his cellphone and some cash and ran outside where she soon bumped into a relative she hadn’t seen in decades.

The victim then reported the alleged crime at a nearby police station. Oscar was arrested a few days later, according to reports.

Prosecutor Luciana Vallarella told local media that the suspect has been charged with kidnapping and assault and could be sentenced to between two and six years if found guilty.

Reports didn’t mention whether the victim suffered sexual abuse during her 22 years in captivity, but the formal charges don’t currently include a sex offence.

But Vallarella did say the woman suffered gender violence since the start of their relationship and that he regularly beat and threatened her.

When she was a teenager and her family first learnt of the alleged abuse, they tried to intervene.

That was when the suspect first decided to keep the woman as his hostage, according to local media.

He reportedly threatened to hurt the victim’s young son from a previous relationship to make her cooperate.

Oscar also allowed the victim to communicate with her family over the phone but told her what to say, according to Vallarella.

Eventually relatives came to believe she no longer wanted to keep in contact with them.

The woman was occasionally allowed to leave the house in the company of Oscar but had to shave her head and dress like a man, according to reports.

House where woman was held captive

The suspect’s parents have been linked to the case as possible accomplices, although it’s unclear whether they’ve been arrested yet.

Both parents lived on a different floor in the same property, so it’s suspected that they must have known about the alleged kidnapping.

The suspect is being held in custody for 60 days as the investigation continues, local media reports.

Sources: Magazine Features

(Pictures: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Read more on:    argentina  |  crime  |  domestic violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Israeli jets hit Gaza after rocket fire into Israel

2019-06-14 14:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two-way split, each pocket more than R200 000 2019-06-13 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 