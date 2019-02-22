 

Woman found wrapped in cellophane in family’s freezer almost 20 years after she disappeared

2019-02-22 18:00

Ross Michaels

Smiljana Srnec. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

A Croatian woman’s remains have been found in her family’s freezer 18 years after she went missing.

Jasmina Dominic, reported missing only in 2005, was apparently last seen in 2000 when she was 23 years old.

At the time she was studying in the Croatian capital, Zagreb. Her older sister, Smiljana Srnec (45), is currently in custody as police believe she could have been involved in her sister’s death.

News of her arrest became known on Wednesday as hundreds of people were paying their last respects at Jasmina’s funeral in Palovec, her hometown northeast of Zagreb.

Wrapped in cellophane

The court has ruled that Smiljana be placed under house arrest for a month as a possible flight risk and to prevent her from interfering with witnesses.

A power failure apparently led to the missing woman’s body being detected when it started smelling.

A family member reportedly found the body on Saturday in a freezer standing in a ground floor passage at Smiljana’s double-storey house in Palovec, a wealthy small town.

It was wrapped in cellophane. Smiljana lived in the house with her husband and three children.

Croatia

Police spokesperson Nenad Risak said when Jasmina was reported missing years ago the family told police she was living abroad, reports Daily Mail.

"They really gave us the runaround," Risak said about the police investigation after Jasmina’s disappearance.

"We did search the house but we didn’t have any information that something could have happened there."

Jasmina’s father, who died a few years ago, said in 2011 that his daughter had told him in 2000 she was going to work on an ocean liner and planned to move to Paris, France.

A post-mortem has revealed that Jasmina was hit on the head at least twice by a blunt object.

The case has shocked Croatians who are wondering how the family could not have known for such a long time about the corpse in their house.

Extra sources: Daily Mail, IOL, 24sata, nst.com

Read more on:    croatia  |  crime
