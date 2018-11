A 72-year-old woman has died after being mistaken for a deer by a hunter.

Jane Rust from Arkansas, US, was allegedly with her sister when she was fatally shot by local hunter Dale Williams, 61, on Sunday 11 November, ABC 7 reports.

Jane was reportedly trying to take photos of the woods in autumn.

"When you pull that trigger, you don't know where it's going to end up,"Sheriff Larry Jones from the Johnson Sheriff department said.

"The gentleman was hunting in the area and jumped a deer in the vicinity where [Jane] was shot, he thought he'd seen a deer and shot."

According to the Sheriff, the hunter didn’t immediately realise what had happened and it took police approximately 40 minutes to arrive at the scene, Mirror reports.

Charles Karr, who lives in the area, told KARK news the incident is unfortunate.

"It was shocking to me. I heard the ambulance go by yesterday and the police car," Charles said. "I didn't know at the time what was going on."

The Johnson Sheriff department is still investigating the incident and will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office.

Source: ABC 7, Mirror, KARK