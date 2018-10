A Chinese father who faked his own death for an insurance pay-out was grief-stricken when his wife killed herself and their two children because she believed he was dead.

The tragedy occurred in China’s Hunan Province.

The 34-year-old man, identified only by his surname He, disappeared after a car he’d borrowed crashed in a river.

According to reports, after three weeks his distraught wife (31) drowned their son (4) and daughter (3) in a pond before killing herself.

Before committing suicide, she left a note saying that she didn’t want to live after her husband’s death. She added that she’d had a happy marriage and she was taking their children’s lives too, so they could all be together.

The note also said that her husband’s family blamed her for his presumed death.

But after their bodies were discovered the husband turned himself in, confessing that he’d faked his death due to the financial problems his family were in.

Police said that he was deeply in debt after taking an online loan.

He’d reportedly paid for a life insurance policy that would pay out a little over R2m in the event of his death.

He said that the money he initially borrowed was for his daughter’s medical treatment, she had epilepsy.

He was arrested for intentional destruction of property and insurance fraud.

The investigation continues.