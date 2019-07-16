 

Woman on scooter rides through wedding photo in epic photobomb

2019-07-16 13:20

Judy Philander

"Scooter Girl" riding through wedding photo. (PHOTO: Facebook/ @mollybphotography1)

"Scooter Girl" riding through wedding photo. (PHOTO: Facebook/ @mollybphotography1)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Photos of an American woman, who photobombed a wedding shoot by zipping through on a scooter in spectacular fashion, has gone viral.

Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside his wedding venue in Omaha, Nebraska, when they were interrupted by a woman in a bright dress riding a scooter, Fox News reports.

"We were on the last leg of group photos and I took all the groomsmen out on the main strip," said photographer Molly Giangreco.

Molly had been taking pictures of the men when she was startled by the "scooter girl".

"That's when this girl on a scooter and her husband came rolling through."

As soon as the groom and his party realised they’d been photobombed, they urged her to come back and do it again, BuzzFeed reports.

"The guys just yelled, 'Wow that was awesome; you're awesome. Come back through!'" Molly said.

"And she just nailed it with her facial expression."

On 4 July when Molly was editing the photos, she decided to find the unnamed woman and posted on Facebook asking for help finding "Scooter Girl".

"This woman, having the time of her life on a scooter, kept riding past us - posing for photos and we LOVE her for it!" she wrote.

"She wanted to see them so let's see if we can find her by sharing."

Molly also set up a hashtag, #FindScooterGirl, which went viral and within an hour the woman was identified as Kenyatta Jefferson a local businessowner.

"I love doing spontaneous things and making people laugh," Kenyatta told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"And this one happened to go viral."

The groom said he's taken away a life lesson from Kenyatta's hilarious photobomb.

"From this experience, I think my biggest takeaway is to live in the moment, as clichéd as it sounds."

Sources: Fox News, BuzzFeed, Yahoo Lifestyle

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man allegedly killed teen he met on Instagram and shared pics of her corpse online

2019-07-16 13:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 