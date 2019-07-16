Woman on scooter rides through wedding photo in epic photobomb

Photos of an American woman, who photobombed a wedding shoot by zipping through on a scooter in spectacular fashion, has gone viral.

Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside his wedding venue in Omaha, Nebraska, when they were interrupted by a woman in a bright dress riding a scooter, Fox News reports.

"We were on the last leg of group photos and I took all the groomsmen out on the main strip," said photographer Molly Giangreco.

Molly had been taking pictures of the men when she was startled by the "scooter girl".

"That's when this girl on a scooter and her husband came rolling through."

As soon as the groom and his party realised they’d been photobombed, they urged her to come back and do it again, BuzzFeed reports.

"The guys just yelled, 'Wow that was awesome; you're awesome. Come back through!'" Molly said.

"And she just nailed it with her facial expression."

On 4 July when Molly was editing the photos, she decided to find the unnamed woman and posted on Facebook asking for help finding "Scooter Girl".

"This woman, having the time of her life on a scooter, kept riding past us - posing for photos and we LOVE her for it!" she wrote.

"She wanted to see them so let's see if we can find her by sharing."

Molly also set up a hashtag, #FindScooterGirl, which went viral and within an hour the woman was identified as Kenyatta Jefferson a local businessowner.

"I love doing spontaneous things and making people laugh," Kenyatta told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"And this one happened to go viral."

The groom said he's taken away a life lesson from Kenyatta's hilarious photobomb.

"From this experience, I think my biggest takeaway is to live in the moment, as clichéd as it sounds."

Sources: Fox News, BuzzFeed, Yahoo Lifestyle