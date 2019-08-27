Woman plummets from balcony after attempting extreme yoga pose

A woman broke both her legs after falling from her balcony while attempting extreme yoga poses.

Alexa Terrazas from San Pedro in Mexico was attempting an upside-down yoga pose on the balcony of her sixth-floor apartment when the horrific accident occurred on Saturday, Mirror reports.

The 23-year-old was reportedly posing for a photo when she slipped and fell 24m onto her driveway.

The image, which was captured by the student's roommate just before her fall, was posted on Twitter and has since gone viral.

The young woman, who allegedly broke 110 bones, was rushed to the hospital and underwent 11 hours of surgeries on her knees and ankles, Lad Bible reports.

Medics revealed that it might take years before Alexa is able to walk again, according to local media.

The woman's neighbours told News Hub that she frequently does risky yoga poses on her balcony.

Local police have investigated the incident and found that the railing of the apartment didn't have any structural damage.

