 

Woman savaged by pack of dingoes in Australia

2018-07-24 14:37
(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman has been savaged by dingoes in the Australian desert, with the mining worker describing how she feared for her life as the pack of wild dogs tore flesh from her legs.

Deb Rundle was on her lunch break at a site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia last week when she followed a small dingo after it snatched her phone.

The 54-year-old said she then noticed three other nearby animals, and as she began backing away, they attacked.

"There was blood everywhere on the ground. I just looked at my wounds and thought 'Oh my God'," she told Channel Seven television late on Monday from her hospital bed.

"I looked down and thought 'Oh my God, am I going to die?, are they going to get me down?'."

Rundle, who will undergo reconstructive surgery to graft skin to her body, said she screamed for 10 minutes before co-workers came to her aid.

"They just wouldn't let go. I think once they had the taste they just didn't let go," she said of the feral dogs, which are native to Australia.

A relative of the woman added: "She had bites everywhere but her head."

East Pilbara shire president Lynne Craigie said she had never seen a dingo attack like it in her 20 years living in the region.

"Obviously any animal that's hungry is going to be aggressive but I was very surprised to hear there were three of them sort of attacking in a pack," she told broadcaster ABC.

Dingo attacks are rare, with just a handful of incidents reported in recent years.

In 2012 a German man was savaged while camping on Fraser island in Queensland state, while a three-year-old and a South Korean woman were bitten in separate incidents on the popular tourist destination known for its dingo population the year before.

A nine-year-old boy was killed by wild dogs there in 2001.

The most prominent dingo case involved baby Azaria Chamberlain who was snatched by one in 1980.

Chamberlain's mother spent three years in jail convicted of her murder, but was released in 1986 when some of her daughter's clothing was recovered by chance near a dingo lair.

She fought for decades to clear her name in a sensational case which spawned a Meryl Streep film, with a coroner finally ruling in 2012 that a wild dog took the child.



Read more on:    australia  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Honours for Australians involved in Thai cave rescue

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:15 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Botrivier 15:15 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 