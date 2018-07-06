Woman shoots attempted hijacker in the head after he tries to steal her car with children still inside

A Texas woman has stopped an alleged car thief by shooting him in the head after he tried to steal her vehicle with her children still inside.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at a Shell gas station in south Dallas on Wednesday night as she made her way to a family gathering to celebrate Independence Day.

According to CBS Local, the mother, who has been identified by CNN as Michelle Booker, left her children inside the car as she went into the store.

But as she was inside, she noticed a man jump into her vehicle and attempt to drive away.

She then ran out and managed to get into the back seat where she attempted to get the perpetrator to stop but he refused.

She then leaned over to reach for her glove box, pulling out a gun and shooting him in the head.

The police have identified the would-be thief as Rickey Wright.

Michelle spoke to CBS after the incident, saying all she was doing was protecting her children.

"I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn't. I didn't. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it. I'm not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what's mine."

Rickey crashed into a pole after been shot and was taken to a local hospital where on Thursday it was reported that he is in a serious but stable condition.

In the meantime, police have confirmed the charges against him following the attempted hijacking.

He faces two charges of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

He already has quiet the arrest record having been detained more than 20 times on charges that range from illegal use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, assault and theft.

And as he fights for recover from his shooting, Michelle had a clear message for Rickey, "I wish I would've killed you, if I didn't already."

Sources: CBS, CNN, Dallas News