 

Woman stabbed in central Sydney knife rampage

2019-08-13 17:47
A man is caught after stabbing people in Sydney. (Screen grab, Press Association)

A man is caught after stabbing people in Sydney. (Screen grab, Press Association)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab several other people in central Sydney on Tuesday before being pinned down by members of the public and detained by police, eyewitnesses and officials said.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife, appearing to shout "Allahu Akbar" and "shoot me".

Police said the woman was in a stable condition and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite "a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender".

Eyewitness Megan Hayley told AFP she saw a man in his 20s or 30s brandishing a large kitchen knife and chasing several people through the busy central business district shortly after lunchtime.

"Five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him" in front of two popular cafes in the heart of the city, she said.

Edward Wong, 24, who also witnessed the attack, said the man "looked like he had blood on his chin and chest".

Police hailed the bravery of onlookers who stepped in and pinned the man down with chairs and a plastic crate.

"To approach a person... with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes," police spokesperson superintendent Gavin Wood said.

Police said they had received reports of the man's remarks, but had not yet determined a motive.

"It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward," the spokesperson said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New Zealand just became the first country to legalise salary payments in cryptocurrencies

2019-08-13 16:14

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-08-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 