 

Woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard

2018-07-25 22:38

A New Jersey woman who was attacked by a fox in her backyard says she had no choice but to reach down, grab its snout with one hand and use her other hand to strangle the animal.

Pittsgrove resident Tammy DuBois tells nj.com that she doesn't like killing things but there was nothing else she could do to "get it away from me".

The attack occurred July 18 shortly after she heard rustling in some bushes. She says the fox ran out and bit her leg, puncturing her skin.

The 52-year-old DuBois says she tried to escape into her house but couldn't while the animal gnawed on her leg. She says she then reached down and choked the fox until it went limp.

Her husband took her for rabies treatment, even before tests on Monday confirmed the fox was rabid.

Read more on:    us  |  animals

