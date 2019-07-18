Woman plunges to her death while having sex on balcony

The woman fell from the 9th floor and died immediately (Asiawire, magazinefeatures.co.za)

A woman died after falling over a balcony during sex in St Petersburg in Russia.



An eyewitness revealed that the woman was found lying naked outside a block of flats, moments after a naked man who she was having sex with unsteadily made his way back upstairs to his friends, 5-tv reports.

While the man only suffered minor injuries, The Sun reports that because the woman had cushioned his fall she died immediately, even though she landed on a grassy patch.

It’s believed they were attending a party at the apartment with two other men.

The incident was at first mistaken for a sex attack after police officials arrived at the scene and found the woman naked.

They also reportedly found a TV on the ground which police thought was a murder weapon.

But witnesses later confirmed that the couple was indeed having sex on the balcony, Metro reports.

The man has since been tracked down and is undergoing investigation.

Sources: 5-tv, The Sun, Metro

