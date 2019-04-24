Woman wakes up from coma after almost 30 years

A United Arab Emirates woman has woken up from a coma 27 years after being seriously injured in a car crash, Sky News reports.

Munira Abdulla, who was 32 at the time of the crash, suffered a severe brain injury after the car she was travelling in collided with a bus on the way to pick up her son from school. Her son, Omar Webair, who was four years old at the time, was sitting in the back of the vehicle with his mother, but was left unscathed as she was cradling him in her arms moments before the crash.

In an interview with UAE-based newspaper The National, Omar spoke on his mother’s recovery after she regained consciousness in a German hospital last year.

"I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she would wake up," Omar said.

"She hugged me to protect me from the blow"

"The reason I shared her story is to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones, don't consider them dead when they are in such a state. My mother was sitting with me in the back seat. When she saw the crash coming, she hugged me to protect me from the blow."

Since being declared a vegetative state – unresponsive, but able to sense pain – Munira has been admitted to various hospitals in many countries, including the UAE and England. In 2017, the family was offered a grant by the Crown Prince Court for Munira to be transferred to Germany.

While there, she underwent a number of surgeries to correct her severely shortened arm and leg muscles, and she was given medication to improve her state, including her wakefulness. It was during a verbal fight between Omar and hospital staff that Munira woke up.

"There was a misunderstanding in the hospital room and she sensed I was at risk, which caused her shock," Omar revealed.

"She was making strange sounds and I kept calling the doctors to examine her, they said everything was normal.

"Then, three days later, I woke up to the sound of someone calling my name. It was her! She was calling my name, I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said."

Munira has since moved back to Abu Dhabi to continue physiotherapy and further rehabilitation to help her improve her posture when sitting and prevent her muscles from contracting.

