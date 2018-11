What To Read Next

With all the doom and gloom dominating headlines across the globe, people are looking for any excuse to celebrate.

So it's no wonder that weird and wacky themed days are popping up out of nowhere. One of these is World Hello Day.

Celebrated on November 21 annually, 2018 is the 26th year that World Hello Day is being held.

It is aimed at demonstrating the importance of personal communication to preserve peace.

People from all over the world use the opportunity to express their deep concern for world peace.

However, it is not an official public holiday.

So how does it work? It's simple.

People have to say hello (in whichever language they like) to 10 other people.

World Hello Day originated in response to the major conflict that took place between Egypt and Israel in 1973, worldhelloday.org reports.

It has since been practised in 180 countries.

The value of this day has been realised by at least 31 winners of the Nobel Peace Prize and it encourages people to contribute to peace-making processes.

It highlights that conflict should be resolved through communication and not violence, which is especially important for Middle Eastern countries currently experiencing conflict and war.

Here's how to say 'hello' in various languages across the globe:

Chinese - Nín hao

Dutch - Hallo

Filipino - Helo

Finnish - Hei

French - Bonjour

German - Guten Tag

Greek - Geia!

Hebrew - Shalóm

Hindi - Namasté

Indonesian - Hai

Irish - Dia is muire dhuit

Italian - Buongiorno

Japanese - Kónnichi wa

Malay - Selamat petang

Persian - Salâm

Portuguese - Olá

Romanian - Salut

Spanish- Hola

Swahili - Jambo

Vietnamese - Chào